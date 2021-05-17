All citizens were encouraged, by proclamation of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, to honor police officers, past and present, for their “faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities” during the week of May 9-15, National Police Week.
At the board’s regular meeting held virtually on May 10, Commissioner Claire Hall read the resolution into the record, also proclaiming May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Joining the meeting, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Karl Vertner explained that National Police Week, “pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, for the safety and protection of others.
“Police officers are seeing people on the worst days of their lives,” Vertner expressed. “They encounter tragedy, grief, intense suffering and heinous crimes,” things the average person experiences such horrific events just once or twice, he pointed out.
From 2018 to 2020, Vertner told the commissioners, 597 officers died in the line of duty. During the same time, Vertner said, 478 officers took their own lives. “A large number of them with their service weapon,” he added. Expressing gratitude to be honoring those who gave their lives in service to their communities, Vertner told the commissioners there are 22,217 names engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
“More lives are lost to self-harm than caused by homicidal violence and work-related incidents combined,” Vertner said. “This is a clear indication we are not addressing work-related traumatic events.”
Citing a high incidence of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) among law enforcement officers, Vertner told the commissioners that, until recently, the culture in law enforcement was ‘don’t ask and don’t share,’ but that has begun to change. Vertner explained efforts and resources in place in the LCSO to identify PTSD in officers and to help them cope.
“The deaths that occurred by the officers taking their own lives — those were preventable,” Sheriff Curtis Landers responded when asked for comment by Chairman Doug Hunt. The steps being taken by the county and police departments nationwide regarding police officer’s mental health and wellbeing are probably long overdue, he said.
Landers recalled uncompromising expectations when he started in law enforcement, where officers were expected to find their own way to cope with the stress, risk and uncertainty of the job.
Speaking to this reporter by phone, Landers noted, “Here in Lincoln County, or anywhere, it’s a challenging job — a challenging but rewarding job.
“I think the trauma and some of the things we experience, and going to work every day — not knowing if you are going to come home… It’s always on our minds,” said Landers.
“You just make sure your family knows that you love them all the time,” LCSO Deputy Jason Spano explained, when asked how he deals with the uncertainty and risk each time he goes to work. Spano, a familiar face in north Lincoln County, is also a volunteer firefighter in Depoe Bay. “That’s how I do it,” he said simply.
“The general wellness of our deputies is so important,” Landers said. Resources in place to help deputies are completely confidential. He noted the importance of an outlet to express concerns.
LCSO has also taken steps to address the mental health issues of citizens when policing. In March of 2020, LCSO partnered with the Behavior Health Department of the county’s Community Health Center to create the Community Outreach and Mental Health Enhancement Team, “connecting people on the verge of crisis with much-needed resources before they land in jail or a hospital emergency room” the county website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.