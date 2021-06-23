Though there was rain prior to the June 14 meeting of the Lincoln County Commissioners, Commissioner Kaety Jacobson reported the situation is not looking good this year for Lincoln County.
Jacobson provided a report on a meeting earlier that day of what she called “an ad hoc drought group” she formed shortly after joining the board of commissioners to consider the county’s drought readiness and response.
Both the Alsea and Siletz have been at historic lows, though at the time of the meeting they were discharging well above average, Jacobson said.
“The recent rain didn’t get us out of the direction we’re headed,” she explained, noting the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded all of Lincoln County to severe drought.
While the widespread rain over the previous weekend provided sufficient moisture to crops, the dry conditions returned in the days following. Jacobson indicated the drought group expects the need for a drought declaration in the next week or two.
Fifteen Oregon counties have requested drought declarations, Jacobson reported, with 18 under governor-declared droughts. Nearby Lane and Benton counties are experiencing drought.
County Counsel Wayne Belmont noted the benefit of representatives of local water purveyors attending the meeting. He also pointed out a drought declaration in and of itself does not trigger either conservation or curtailment plans.
“We want to be consistent in our messaging and information to the public,” Belmont told Jacobson and Commissioner Clare Hall. Board Chair Doug Hunt was absent from the meeting.
A number of larger water purveyors, including Seal Rock Water District and Devil’s Lake Water Improvement District, and the cities of Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats and Waldport, formed the Mid-Coast Water Conservation Consortium. The purpose of the consortium is to promote water conservation awareness and actions, and also to increase resiliency during droughts and emergencies though alignment of mitigation and response activities, sharing conservation resources and providing a consistent message to water consumers, Belmont explained.
Belmont a recommended that when the board makes a declaration of drought, at the same time it request the consortium and other public and private water purveyors begin their conservation efforts — in terms of education and specific actions such as limitations and curtailment, which he indicated was universally supported by members of the consortium.
The board of commissioners expects to make a drought declaration in the next week or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.