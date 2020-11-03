In October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted Direct Housing Assistance to provide temporary housing for hundreds of Oregonians displaced by the wildfires in September. Though six Oregon counties applied for FEMA’s assistance, only three counties received it, not including Lincoln County.
Last week, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners continued to push for housing assistance for victims of the Echo Mountain Complex fire, which destroyed nearly 300 homes in the North Lincoln County area. The Commissioners wrote a letter to FEMA asking them to reconsider.
“This option must be included along with other assistance alternatives and resources to fully meet needed housing for victims of wildfires in Lincoln County,” the Commissioners wrote. “A significant number of the properties destroyed were pre-2004 vintage manufactured homes. Some of these were occupied by lower-income senior citizens. Many provided residences for workers in the hospitality/service industries in Lincoln City who could not afford to live with the city limits.”
In the aftermath of the wildfires, the American Red Cross Cascades Region has stepped up to house most of the fire-impacted individuals in motels in the greater Lincoln City area, as most had no other housing resources available to them. The Red Cross reports that only a handful of the individuals who they have been housing and feeding have been able to transition to other living arrangements. As of Monday, Oct. 19, they had 299 individuals still temporarily placed in motel rooms.
“As previously stated, many of these individuals and families are low income,” the Commissioners said. “Many were renters and many of those who owned their homes were either uninsured or underinsured. These people have been suddenly thrust into a market where there was already a critical shortage of decent, safe and affordable rental housing.
“Real estate and property management professionals in the county have said for years that our rental vacancy rate is less than one percent. Even with assistance at above fair market rates there is simply no place for all these people to go once the Red Cross concludes its mission here.”
Following FEMA’s original decision to grant Direct Housing Assistance to Jackson, Linn and Marion Counties in October, FEMA representatives said housing solutions in this mission are tailored to the individual needs and situations of survivors based on how quickly their homes can be repaired to a safe, sanitary and secure condition, and the availability of housing options in their communities.
Direct Housing Assistance is a program available through FEMA’s Individual and Household Program (IHP). The FEMA temporary housing program provides housing for up to 18 months after a disaster declaration. Commonly, FEMA’s disaster housing programs pay for rental of apartments and homes and for immediate home repairs.
“There needs to be additional options available to accommodate the expected need,” said the Commissioners. “To the extent that having identified sites for placement of FEMA manufactured housing or other housing is an important element in your decision-making process we want to assure you that county elected leadership and staff has already been working on this question, and multiple potential sites in the greater Lincoln City area have been identified.”
The Board of Commissioners will now await the response from FEMA representatives.
