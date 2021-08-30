At the regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners August 18, Northwest Oregon Works Executive Director Heather DeSart provided an update regarding an Echo Mountain Complex Fire Grant. Funds awarded by the county in October last year were expended as of June 30, she reported.
DeSart thanked the commissioners for the $5,000 grant awarded to Norwest Oregon Works. Twenty individuals or families affected by the fire received $50 gas cards, she said. Twenty-four families were able to purchase groceries from Kenny’s IGA in Lincoln City, with amounts ranging from $75 to $300 depending on family size. Additionally, funds were provided to cater a mental health retreat for those affected by the fire.
The funds went directly to the survivors of the wildfire, DeSart told the commissioners. She expressed gratitude for the assistance from county staff directing fire victims to services.
DeSart also reported on Department of Labor disaster recovery funds awarded as part of the COVID response which were used to place four county participants in county positions.
Department of Labor employment-related dislocated worker funds were used to provide eight individuals from Lincoln County with training in areas such as commercial driving, nursing, customer service, medical assisting and animal care. They received supportive services in the form of gas cards, books and materials for training and testing.
Separate Department of Labor funds for the wildfire were used to serve 19 participants enrolled to date, with seven placed in temporary employment. Participants have been employed by the Salmon River Grange, the Cascade Relief Team, Lincoln County School District and Family Promise of Lincoln County.
Other fire-impacted participants received supportive services in the form of work clothes and transportation. Assessment, eligibility determination and work readiness services like resume writing and job search activities, are provided at the grange and at the Coastal Phoenix Rising site.
“I think you’re maybe you’re the only grantee we gave money to who actually came back to formally report, so thank you,” said Commissioner Kaety Jacboson.
Anna Hurt, the county’s liaison with Federal Emergency Management Agency, who is transitioning out of that role, also provided an update to the commissioners.
Hurt explained that she is not part of the front-facing FEMA teams who arrive at the onset of the disaster assisting individuals with immediate assistance, but she is part of the community planning and capacity building section of FEMA designed to support local government and staff, concerned more about the long term.
In her role as a thought partner, she works to get the most success and leverage out of whatever is going on, Hurt explained, often brainstorming with leadership on the day-to-day operations and how they overlay with recovery work. For the past few months, Hurt and FEMA Regional Community Planning Coordinator Beth Otto have been exploring available grants, prioritizing projects, providing technical resources and supporting staff.
“It’s been great working with all of you,” Hurt said. “This is hard work. And it goes on for a long time after all the other pieces are pulled up, long after we’re out of here. It starts local and it ends local.”
