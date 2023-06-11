The Arcoíris Cultural program connects, educates, and helps preserve traditional Latin and Mesoamerican culture.
With a need to help the underserved Latina/o/x and Indigenous Mesoamerican community, Arcoíris Cultural, or Cultural Rainbow in English, was formed. The program, which started as a pilot project, was funded through the Intercommunity Health Network (IHN) and is part of the Olalla Center. While it has outreach programs in Newport and Lincoln City, it serves all of Lincoln County.
This non-profit organization has filled a growing need by connecting the community to important services such as Oregon Health Plan (OHP), Lincoln County Health and food pantry benefits.
They have staff available to help those who need it when trying to navigate the health care system, as well as language accessibility and development. Program manager Alex Llumiquinga said, “Besides that we focus on a lot of cultural activities, festivals and events that highlight the Latino culture.”
Llumiquinga, who first started working for the Olalla Center, took over managing Arcoíris Cultural when it was created about one year ago. The program has its own building and is located near the Newport Performing Arts Center at Nye Beach in Newport.
“Now we’re just becoming a permanent program. That was the goal when we started. We are reaching that goal,” Llumiquinga said. He emphasizes how important this new program is and that it is, “A place for people to connect with each other, share experiences and share cultural traditions.”
All ages are welcome and Llumiquinga even adds that it is, “Not just for the Latino population but it’s for anyone who wants to learn or teach something. It’s a place for everyone.”
The program consists of members who speak several different languages: Spanish, English and Mam. Mam is a Mayan language spoken by a large portion of Guatemalans, of which the program has many members.
Arcoíris Cultural partners with various organizations that want to reach out to the Latina/o/x and Indigenous Mesoamerican community. They host many outreach events that help these organizations to better connect to them. With the Newport Performing Arts Center located just behind their own building, Arcoíris Cultural is able to take advantage of the larger building to host many fun events that all are welcome to join. Such as their recent Cinco de Mayo celebration.
As can be read on its web page es.OlallaCenter.org/arcoiris-cultural, “Arcoíris Cultural strives to foster whole-person wellness through a hybrid of resource navigation, arts, culture, and community building.” The program has art classes and exhibits, music and dance, traditional cooking classes and so much more.
Arcoíris Cultural is just one of several programs that the Olalla Center offers. According to Llumiquinga, there are about six different ones that the roughly 40 employees of the center run.
“All programs work with the community in general but there’s some that are more specifically to early childhood services, outpatient services, LGBTQ+ [Project Bravery], outdoor programs too, the Walden Project,” said Llumiquinga.
Visit the Olalla Center’s website at es.OlallaCenter.org to see a full list of all the services and programs the center provides. There you will find contact information for each program. Llumiquinga said program managers may be contacted via email, call or text and any other form of media may be used, such as the center’s Facebook page Facebook.com/ArcoirisCultural.oc.
