The Arcoíris Cultural program connects, educates, and helps preserve traditional Latin and Mesoamerican culture.

Whole-Person Wellness

“Arcoíris Cultural strives to foster whole-person wellness through a hybrid of resource navigation, arts, culture, and community building," OlallaCenter.org/arcoiris-cultural states on its webpage.

With a need to help the underserved Latina/o/x and Indigenous Mesoamerican community, Arcoíris Cultural, or Cultural Rainbow in English, was formed. The program, which started as a pilot project, was funded through the Intercommunity Health Network (IHN) and is part of the Olalla Center. While it has outreach programs in Newport and Lincoln City, it serves all of Lincoln County.

