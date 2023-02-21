Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt has announced his retirement, effective May 1.
Dreistadt has been instrumental in positioning the city in effective efforts to capture tourism revenue. In the following conversation with The News Guard, he shares insight into what has been accomplished and what is ahead for both him and the city.
The News Guard: When did you first start work at the city of Lincoln City and what was your role?
Ed Dreistadt: I started work at Lincoln City on May 1, 2016, as the Director of the Lincoln City Visitors & Convention Bureau.
The News Guard: Why are you retiring now?
Dreistadt: I turn 69 in April and, frankly, it’s just my time. Knock on wood, I’m in great health and want to have some fun and enjoy retirement for as long as I’m able.
The News Guard: What are your plans for retirement?
Dreistadt: I’ll be staying here in Lincoln City. This is a great town that welcomed me with open arms when I arrived here eight years ago. I’ve made a lot of friends, enjoy being part of Kiwanis and even have a place to play my banjo down at the Eagles Lodge.
For the first couple of months, the plan is to just decompress. I’ll of course be helping my wife, Shellie Stuart in her roles as the Executive Director of the Siletz Bay Music Festival and the Bay Area Merchants Association (BAMA). BAMA puts on the Haunted Taft ghost tour. You’ll still see me on Saturday nights roaming 51st Street as either Bigfoot or the ghost of DB Cooper starting in May or June.
One of my best friends from my Busch Garden days is Doug Minerd, former Entertainment Director for several of the Busch Entertainment parks. He will be advising me on doing a little consulting work now and again. His rule is to only accept projects that are fun and to not accept too many of those.
The News Guard: What do you see as the most important transitions Lincoln City has made to capture tourism revenue and why?
Dreistadt: As you well know from all the plate-of-spaghetti line graphs I’ve given to you over the years, making data-driven decisions at Explore Lincoln City is key.
We haven’t been afraid to try new programs, but also admit when something isn’t working and redirecting resources once that becomes evident. In spite of the rumor that ELC has unlimited funding, we only get 28% of the Transient Room Tax. The other 72% goes to Parks, Police, Public Works and Facility Improvements. This places a lot of responsibility on ELC to maintain and enhance that revenue stream. Tourism is also, by far, the biggest industry in Lincoln City. We owe it to our stakeholders, especially those in the lodging industry, to be good stewards of the tax money they provide.
The transition to a unified City brand, formal media planning and placement, a professional public relations effort have all combined to put Lincoln City in a good place. Things like Fodor’s recognizing Lincoln City as one of the best beaches in the country and NBC News flying a crew here from New York with a producer from Chicago to do a piece on Finders Keepers are the start of a national voice for Lincoln City. We are building a widespread recognition of our town being a wonderful place.
The News Guard: What do you see as the most important steps the city should take in the future to expand that revenue capturing effort?
Dreistadt: First is to keep demand for visiting Lincoln City high. The idea of “too many tourists” is a bit of a false one. We have finite capacity to house guests here. We only have but so many hotel rooms and vacation rentals. What we’ve seen consistently year over year, though, is that demand results in not more tourists during peak times, but higher rates for our hotels. Building an understanding of everything Lincoln City has to offer also begins to shift our visitors’ consideration set.
We’ve traditionally been seen as a weekend getaway, good for a two-day visit, but not a week-long vacation. With our brand positioning as the Unexpected, where guests find wonderful surprises around every turn of our seven-and-a-half- mile long town, people are beginning to realize that it takes more than two days to see and do it all. We’re seeing most of our growth Sunday through Thursday. Not necessarily more people, but people who stay here longer.
Anything we can do to surprise and delight people also helps. Back in my theme park days, only about 30% of the guests coming through the gate had never been there before. 70% were repeat customers. I’ve yet to find hard numbers on that for Lincoln City, but I’m convinced it’s about the same. 70% of our guests visit because they fell in love with the City. And, judging from most of the people I’ve met here, a lot of them come to the conclusion that visiting isn’t enough. They move here and become residents.
The News Guard: You and your staff developed the current city branding. It began with a bit of controversy. How has that worked over the years to give the city a positive edge?
Dreistadt: To be honest with you, I was happy to see some controversy. We could have developed a City brand that appealed to the lowest common denominator and offended the sensibilities of no one, but that would have been something bland. Success happens when you come up with a look that gets notice and polarizes people a bit. You want to see that some people love it and some people hate it. That’s the sweet spot.
Also, people gravitate to the familiar. Anything new is jarring at first and I think we saw some of that with the City’s logo. However, now that it’s been in place for more than a few years, I think it’s being seen for what it is: playful, fun and inviting. Also, the brand is more than just the logo. It’s a color palette, it’s consistent use of type, it’s a brand promise, it’s a set of rules that you use to judge everything ELC does. It provides discipline that gives the most impact to everything we do. Everything becomes instantly recognizable as Lincoln City. And, true to being a major tourism destination, we always look welcoming and fun.
I enjoy giving out my business card at tourism conferences. People from other destinations literally marvel at it and say things like, “Wow. How did you pull that off? I wish we could do something like that.”
The News Guard: What have been the challenges and what have been the rewards in your role as director of Explore Lincoln City?
Dreistadt: The COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge I’ve ever been through. When the County declared an emergency in March 2020, all of our lodging properties were shut down. ELC was declared a “non-essential department.” Our advertising budgets were frozen and we were told not to invite anyone to town. We took it upon ourselves to find an important role to play. The Portland market was a huge concern. We had spent a lot of time and effort to build awareness of Lincoln City there and were about to see that decay and start to go away. It’s a long, slow build to get something to become top of mind and a quick decline when you stop promoting.
The solution was to feed good news stories up to Portland media. Curbside popcorn sales at the Bijou Theatre, Kellie Howard giving a glass float to every Taft High senior in 2020 to make up for the lack of an in-person graduation, ZuhG virtual concerts and on and on. We were on Portland television multiple times every week with stories on how innovative, kind and caring our people and businesses are. We also worked to create pandemic-friendly events.
Working with Lincoln City Parks and Recreation, plus the Bijou Theatre, we created a drive-in movie where neighbors got to see each other for the first time in months. Keith and Betsy Altomare took that ball and ran with it, creating a drive-in movie series at the Cultural Center. We allowed the Devils Lake Homeowners Association to repurpose an ELC grant for a bigger and better (and then canceled) 3rd of July fireworks show to create boat-in concerts with bands performing on their fireworks barge.
The children of Lincoln City were going to lose Halloween because trick or treating wasn’t feasible during a pandemic. Kiwanis had received an ELC grant for Pixiefest, which had been canceled. We worked with them, Majalise Tolan from the school district and Sharyn Jasmer at Lincoln City Outlets to create Spooky Spectacular, a COVID-safe drive-thru trick or treat experience in the lower level of the Lincoln City Outlets parking garage.
Halloween was saved, movies came back, people could gather for music again and all of it was eaten up by Portland television. Lincoln City was shown to be a resilient, amazing town over and over again.
Rewarding? You bet. As scary as the pandemic era was, I feel pretty good about how we got through it.
The News Guard: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Dreistadt: After eight years here, I could probably write a novel about a million other things during my watch. I got to enjoy things like Deck The Dock being established, then expanding to encompass the whole town with the help courtesy of Lincoln City Parks & Recreation.
The electrical work done at Regatta Park this year is the foundation of a drive-through holiday lights experience that will start next year and then grow. The new entry monuments and City Hall sign are being fabricated now. A comprehensive wayfinding system has been designed and will start going into place soon.
Watching Poppy, the first major Lincoln City public art installation to happen in decades, being installed was a great thing to see.
Grant money ELC provided renovated the Bijou Theatre and got their neon sign working again. Kiwanis Pixiefest was a major effort but ended up on hold…maybe permanently…for lack of a good outdoor venue, but working with Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, Taft Park will be designed to accommodate events. The research we did on Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland provided the materials for a documentary that so far has gotten over a million views. Kiwanis still trots out the Pixiefest games at all major Lincoln City events.
I’m sorry that I won’t be in the saddle when the D River Welcome Center is built, but it’s been fun to be part of the process so far.
Also, please note that I haven’t single-handedly done much of anything during my time at ELC.
When Lila Bradley was the Public Works Director, she helped with a ton of support from her department. Stephanie Reid is now doing the same. Entry monuments, wayfinding, electrical service for events, engineering & footers for public art installations, negotiations with ODOT and a ton of other things wouldn’t happen without Public Works.
Jeanne Sprague at Lincoln City Parks & Recreation makes her maintenance people available for everything from stringing holiday lights to maintaining public art. They also help with creating hikes and nature-related experience for our Exploriances program, executing the Mobi-Mat program and a bunch of other things that give us stories to share with Portland television stations.
Alison Robertson brings funding and expertise for things like the wayfinding system. And then there is my staff, who help craft everything ELC does and then makes it happen. I can’t think of a single program that can be attributed to any one person. None of them can be attributed to just me.
It's been an incredible run here and I have to admit to being a bit sad that it’s ending. My big hope is that whoever comes in after me finds that a lot of the heavy lifting has been done and that there is a foundation in place from which to do some amazing things.
Next Step
A recruitment for the Director of Explore Lincoln City was expected to be open this week. The position will be posted on the city’s website and various local government and industry-specific job boards. A tentative first look at applications will be the week of March 13.
The currently adopted salary range for department heads is 98,000 - $125,000 annually.
"We do not have a deadline to hire a new director, but hope for some overlap as leadership changes hands,” Lincoln City City Manager Daphnee Legarza said. "We are optimistic that this is a possibility."
Community Conversations is a frequent feature of The News Guard design to provide in-depth insight about a community member or a community event or issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.