Behavioral Health Education and Career Fair

With a focus on education, career development, and networking opportunities, this event aims to promote and support the growth of the behavioral health industry throughout different regions in Oregon.

 Country Media, Inc.

Northwest Oregon Works presents the Behavioral Health Education and Career Fair, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8, at the Center of Health Education in Newport.

The Behavioral Health Education and Career Fair is a premier event aimed at bringing together businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in the fields of behavioral health.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you agree that vehicle access to the ocean beaches should be prohibited?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.