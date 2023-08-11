The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians annual Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow takes place Aug. 11-13 in Siletz.

Siletz Pow-Wow

The Confederation Tribes of Siletz Indians Grand Entry at a previous Restoration Pow-Wow.

The public is invited to attend this free family-friendly event, a tradition for the Siletz people and other American Indians, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Pepsi Bottling Company.

