The Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Association’s Demonstration Garden at Oregon Coast Community College - Lincoln City will be celebrating the summer with a Kids Garden Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at 3788 SE High School Drive, in Lincoln City.
This is a free event where kids can learn about gardening from experts in a fun and engaging way. There will be lots of educational information and activities, community resources, music, pizza and a scavenger hunt!
We want kids to have an appreciation for all the things gardening can be: It can be a hobby, a source of nutrition, a way to feed pollinators, a means to provide food and shelter for animals. Gardening can be a source of great fun with huge benefits to each kid - and to the world. We want kids to associate gardening with “good things and fun times.”
Started in 1982, the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Association program educates and trains volunteers who provide research-based, sustainable gardening information to backyard gardeners and professionals in Lincoln County through education and outreach programs.
Master Gardener Volunteers can help with diagnosing plant and insect related problems, soil preparation, plant maintenance and propagation, correct pruning methods, identifying plants, and selecting appropriate plant materials for coastal gardening. The training Master Gardeners receive provides them with tools to become better gardeners, an awareness of sustainable gardening practices, an opportunity to give service to others, and access to a network of fellow, like-minded gardeners.
For more information about LCMGA’s Kids Garden Day, please contact Mary Jane Bonelitz (mjgardener1@gmail.com).
