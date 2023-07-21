Kids Garden Day
Courtesy

The Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Association’s Demonstration Garden at Oregon Coast Community College - Lincoln City will be celebrating the summer with a Kids Garden Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, at 3788 SE High School Drive, in Lincoln City.

This is a free event where kids can learn about gardening from experts in a fun and engaging way. There will be lots of educational information and activities, community resources, music, pizza and a scavenger hunt!

