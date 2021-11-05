The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society monthly speaker series is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 6, to be held via Zoom and is free to the public.
Ecological Aspects of Transient (Bigg's) Killer Whales Off the Oregon and California Coast is the theme of the session presented by Josh McInnes.
Register on Eventbrite at:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acs-oregon-chapter-speaker-series-tickets-192765696387 to receive the Zoom link and password.
Background
Josh McInnes is a Master degree student at the University of British Columbia's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Marine Mammal Research Unit. Transient (Bigg's) killer whales are important apex predators in marine ecosystems along the Pacific coast. Insights into the latest findings regarding ecology, abundance, distribution and community structure of these whales along the outer coast and offshore waters of Oregon and California will be presented.
The American Cetacean Society protects whales, dolphins, porpoises, and their habitats. The non-profit organization was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in San Pedro, CA. Information on the ACS can be found on the website: www.acsonline.org. You can also find us on Facebook now at American Cetacean Society-Oregon Chapter.
For more information, contact Joy Primrose at marine-lover4ever@yahoo.com.
