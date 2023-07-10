Donor Wall

The Donor Wall can be seen at the OCCC Newport campus, 400 SE College Way, in Newport.

 Courtesy

The Oregon Coast Community College Foundation will be hosting a drop-in unveiling reception for its updated donor recognition wall, located at the Central County Campus in Newport, on Tuesday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on the OCCC Facebook page. Donors and community members are invited to stop in any time during the event to enjoy refreshments, and to have their photos taken with their name on the wall.

