The Oregon Coast Community College Foundation will be hosting a drop-in unveiling reception for its updated donor recognition wall, located at the Central County Campus in Newport, on Tuesday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The unveiling ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on the OCCC Facebook page. Donors and community members are invited to stop in any time during the event to enjoy refreshments, and to have their photos taken with their name on the wall.
Donors who have accumulated lifetime giving of $1,000 or more to the OCCC Foundation as of September 2022 are featured on the wall.
“On behalf of the OCCC Foundation’s board of directors and the broader College community, I thank our generous donors for supporting local access to higher education,” said Jeanette Campagna, Director of Advancement for the Foundation. “The Donor Wall is but a small way for us to share that appreciation with the community, for decades to come.” Campagna added that the Donor Wall will continue to be updated periodically in the future to reflect future contributions from new and existing donors.
The Mission of the Oregon Coast Community College Foundation is to advance educational opportunities at OCCC by raising funds for college needs and increasing public awareness of the College and its many benefits. The Foundation fulfills its mission by securing private donations, applying for grants, holding special events and fundraisers, stewarding resources, and administering special programs, such as the OCCC Foundation Scholarship program.
For information call the College at 541-867-8501.
