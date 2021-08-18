Community Health Centers fill a vital role

At the August 9 regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, the board passed a resolution declaring the week of August 8-14 National Health Center Week in Lincoln County, recognizing the contribution the health centers make in the community, particularly the contribution of the Lincoln Community Health Centers in the last year during the pandemic.
The resolution, which Commissioner Claire Hall read into the record, noted community health centers serve one in five residents of rural counties. The Lincoln Community Health Center, in operation in the county for 15 years, has eight sites in the county. In the last year during the pandemic treated more than 4,000 primary care and mental health patients.
The Lincoln Community Health Centers, Hall read, “adapted to the unusual circumstances of 2020 by supporting public health curing the COVID-19 pandemic by providing drive-up testing, as well as assisting in mass vaccination clinics, and by staffing the Red Cross Emergency Center for wildfire evacuees during the Echo Mountain fire, and providing on-going support to those displaced after the fire.”
Carolyn Crandall representing the Health Council addressed the commissioners, explaining National Health Center Week honors the front-line providers and staff in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lincoln Community Health Center includes two primary care clinics, one in Newport and one in Lincoln City. There are four school-based health centers in the four high schools, and, three specialty behavioral health clinics — one co-located with primary care in Lincoln City, and Lee Street and Nye Street clinics in Newport. Behavioral health is provided at all four school clinics. Dental services are provided through a voucher program for uninsured individuals.
The mission of the Lincoln Community Health Center, Crandall said, is to improve the quality of life and health of individuals living in Lincoln County, providing access to high-quality primary care, mental health, addiction and dental services — regardless of ability to pay. An important function of a health center is to work to prevent unnecessary emergency room visits, she said.
Crandall said the health center receives some federal funding to offset the cost of serving the uninsured, but also accepts most insurance and has a sliding fee or discount for those who qualify.
Crandall receives health care services at the Newport clinic, she said, and couldn’t be happier with the care she receives.
Despite the pandemic and the wildfires, the community health centers continued to meet the community’s health needs as well as in-person appointments, offering Telehealth, Crandall said.
Health center staff provided reports and shared stories with the board. Cedar Derischebourg explained their work in the Harm Reduction Program.
“I drive and connect with them where they’re at, literally. That’s been helpful for a lot of folks,” Derischebourg said.
Derischelbourg said the free sharps disposal and needle exchange were effective.
“Our naloxone program has been great. It’s been lifesaving for sure.”
The harm reduction program offers rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing, string exchange services, and distributes condoms, first aid supplies and naloxone.
“The biggest challenge right now, which is not surprising given the pandemic and the wildfires, is housing,” Derischelbourg said, followed closely by transportation.
“It’s been hard. And isolating, too,” Derischelbourg said. “There’s a lot of sadness. There’s a lot of suffering, People are trying to get by however they can. It’s not very pretty. It’s sad, and it’s hard, and there’s a lot of shame around it. It’s kind of dark out there.”
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said, “I think we all realize we are living in a resource-strapped community. It’s real easy to fall into the trap that, if we had more money …”
She said, “Our best approach is ingenuity, see how we can do it differently.” Jacobson recalled breakthroughs when approaching things differently.
The commissioners expressed appreciation to the staff of the health center for their work.
