The Gleneden Sanitary District will be participating in a Community Outreach Meeting with Coronado Shores.
This meeting will be open to the residents of Coronado Shores. Two or more members of the Gleneden Sanitary District Board of Directors may be in attendance. This meeting will be held at 255 Shore Drive at 9 a.m. on July 15, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.