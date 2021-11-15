Community members are invited to an online discussion scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, to learn, ask questions, and participate in a discussion about local and statewide efforts to help protect Lincoln County youth and residents from the harmful effects of tobacco use.
During the 2021 legislative session, a statewide Oregon Tobacco Retail Licensee requirement was passed, signed into law, and will go into effect January 1, 2022.
“In 2021, tobacco-related illnesses are still the number one cause of preventable death in Oregon, more than the next six combined” American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network representative Jami Dunphy said. “If we’re going to reduce the deadly impact of tobacco on our community, we need to work on local solutions that will save the lives of our neighbors and prevent a new generation of people who smoke from ever starting.”
Community members can find a link to the online event on the Lincoln County Public Health Facebook page or on the county website at: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/tobacco-prevention-education-program.
Lincoln County works to prevent tobacco use, protect people from secondhand smoke, help people quit using tobacco, and hold the tobacco industry accountable. Local efforts in 2021 are focused on establishing a Tobacco Prevention Coalition, developing policy to reduce tobacco retail density, and place restrictions on having tobacco retailers near public schools, an effective strategy to prevent youth access to tobacco and nicotine.
For more information, contact Lincoln County Public Health at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/public-health
