Mental Health Care

The legislation would expand access to mental and behavioral health care for Oregonians and all Americans on Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, and Medicaid.

 Metro Creative Connection

Nearly one in five American adults suffer from mental illness; one in four older adults reported having anxiety or depression; and more than four in ten high school students felt persistently sad or hopeless.

And despite around a quarter of Medicare beneficiaries living with a mental illness, only less than half receive treatment, according to a release from Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, who is Chair of the Senate Finance Committee overseeing Medicare and Medicaid.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Given the sting of inflation, are you saving more or less for the future?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.