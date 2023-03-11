Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has sounded the alarm at a U.S. Senate hearing on the devastating impact of the climate crisis, increasingly dangerous wildfires and the need for additional investments in the wildfire resilience workforce in Oregon and nationwide.

Congressional Push

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden is pressing for additional federal investments in the wildfire resilience workforce and increased pay for firefighters.

“The reality is these fires are not your grandfather’s fires. They are bigger, hotter, more powerful and we get them almost year round,” Wyden said during a Senate Budget Committee hearing March 8.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite type of movie?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.