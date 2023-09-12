The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is introducing quarterly “Coffee with a Deputy” events.
Every three months the LCSO will partner with a local coffee shop in Lincoln County to provide a time, space, and coffee for community members to meet our team and share what’s on their minds.
Coffee with a cop events are a friendly and relaxed way for communities to connect with the deputies that serve them, according to a release from the LCSO.
To kick off the LCSO first Quarterly Coffee with a Deputy event, Pirate Coffee Company in Depoe Bay will be hosting the law enforcement team from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, for a cup of coffee and a conversation at Pirate Coffee Company, located at 10 Vista Street in Depoe Bay.
"These events offer a unique opportunity for community members to directly engage with law enforcement, ask questions, voice concerns, and build positive relationships," the LCSO release states. "Whether you're a regular coffee drinker or simply curious about the work of law enforcement, this is a chance to connect with deputies on a personal level, learn about each other’s experiences, and share local feedback."
