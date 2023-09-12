Coffee with a Deputy

Coffee with a cop events are a friendly and relaxed way for communities to connect with the deputies that serve them, according to a release from the LCSO.

 Courtesy from the LCSO

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is introducing quarterly “Coffee with a Deputy” events.

Every three months the LCSO will partner with a local coffee shop in Lincoln County to provide a time, space, and coffee for community members to meet our team and share what’s on their minds.

