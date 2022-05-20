The isolation of the COVID pandemic and the strident partisanship of national politics have left many Oregonians feeling disconnected and alone, according to Oregon Humanities, an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.
Oregon Humanities brings people together to talk, listen, and learn from one another, according to the organization’s administrators.
Dear Stranger is a letter-exchange project from Oregon Humanities that offers a chance for connection by inviting Oregonians to write letters with someone they’ve never met.
“In good times, bad, and everything in between, sometimes it’s hardest to share our innermost thoughts with those closest to us,” Oregon Humanities Dear Stranger project director Lucy Solares-Steger said. “Dear Stranger offers a chance to share a fresh perspective with a stranger in the world and receive one in return. It provides an opportunity to reach out and find community, listen to one another, and learn from each other.”
The aim of Dear Stranger is to create shared understanding among Oregonians with different backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs. The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter, and make a new connection. Oregon Humanities has operated Dear Stranger since 2014, with each round of the project asking writers to address a different question or theme. In the most recent round this past winter, 69 people from 28 communities across Oregon exchanged letters.
This spring’s prompt for writers is about care: “What do you care about, and why? Who do you care for, and who cares for you? Does this feel like a choice or a given? Where do you see care, and where do you notice its absence?
Prompts for writing and instructions for participation are available on the Oregon Humanities website at oregonhumanities.org. Letters are swapped anonymously, and each person receives a letter from the person who received the one they wrote. What happens next is up to the writers. If they’d like to write back, they can do so through Oregon Humanities.
Letters should be addressed to Oregon Humanities, Attn: Dear Stranger, 610 SW St., Suite 1111, Portland, Oregon, 97205. Oregon Humanities will exchange letters mailed by June 30, 2022.
Oregon Humanities launched a similar letter exchange project in the spring of last year.
For more information about the Dear Stranger project, visit programs@oregonhumanities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.