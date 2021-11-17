The sun has set for the last time in Newport on the U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay’s Motor Lifeboat Victory.
According to a Newport Police Department Facebook post, the Coast Guard is consolidating its four remaining 52-foot heavy-weather boats from Coos Bay, Grays Harbor and Yaquina Bay to Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Washington.
The 60-year-old boats, which were operationally restricted on October 1, 2020 for safety and maintenance reasons, are expected to remain at the Coast Guard Station in Cape Disappointment while the Coast Guard determines their future.
The Motor Lifeboat Victory is scheduled to depart Station Yaquina Bay at 2 a.m. tonight, Wednesday, November 17.
"Fair winds and following seas, MLB Victory," the Facebook post reads. "We will miss you. Thank you for your many years of service. Bravo Zulu!"
