There will be road construction occurring along SE Moore Drive near SE 1st Street occurring March 21-31. One lane traffic control will be in place. Use caution when transiting into and around the work zones.
Please note that construction will intermittently impede access to SE 1st Street.
Thank you for your cooperation and patience.
