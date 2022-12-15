A Lincoln City resident faces multiple criminal charges after a police investigation at a local construction site.
Lincoln City Police arrested 31-year-old Tegan M. Clark of Lincoln City, Tuesday, Dec. 13, on felony charges of Theft I and Burglary II after an investigation into a reported theft of tools from a construction site.
The owner of Lincoln City Builders reported the theft of construction tools from a construction site located in the 1800 block of SE Highway 101 Dec. 12. During the investigation, officers learned that a male subject had gone into the business that was under construction and posed as one of the construction workers for Lincoln City Builders.
A short time after the male was escorted to the back of the business where the construction work is occurring, one of the business employees noticed a back door was open that is supposed to be kept closed. Upon checking further, the employee contacted the male subject outside and began asking him questions.
The male subject’s answers to the questions did not seem correct and the employee became suspicious. The employee contacted the owner of the construction company and learned that the construction company did not have any workers scheduled to work at the site that day.
The male subject was observed quickly leaving the area in a blue Mini Cooper. The owner of the construction company responded to the location and determined several thousand dollars of worth of construction tools had been stolen from the site. Based on the investigation, which included surveillance video, Tegan Clark, who had been a former employee of Lincoln City Builders, was identified as a possible suspect.
On Dec. 13, officers responded to Clark’s residence and noted there was a blue Mini Copper parked at the location. Officers contacted Clark and noted he matched the description of the male in the surveillance video. In addition, Clark admitted to being at the involved business the previous day, according to a release from the Lincoln City Police Department.
Clark was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on charges of Theft I and Burglary II.
This investigation remains open and anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Officer Jordan Oraziothe at the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.
