The Lincoln County Emergency Management issued a community notice on behalf of the Oregon Department of Forestry - West Oregon District (Toledo), regarding several slash burns taking place today (Dec. 11).
The nine slash burning operations are said to be visible from Hwy 101 (Lincoln City to Waldport) and Hwy 20 (Newport, Toledo).
"If you see these fires, please note that no action is needed," said Jenny Demaris, County Emergency Manager.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has an interactive website where the public can see where controlled burns are taking place across the state. Lincoln County has also listed that information on the County Emergency Management page under current conditions.
Below is a listing of the locations and aerial images where you should anticipate the controlled/slash burn operations to be visible from Hwy 101 and 20.
