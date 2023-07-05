Support your local hospital while satisfying a sweet tooth at the Cookies & More fundraiser hosted by the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital Auxiliary Friday, July 21.
The bake sale will be set up in the hospital’s galleria beginning at 9 a.m. and will continue until all items are sold out. Cookies will be priced at $4 per half dozen and there will be a wide variety of other yummy baked goods for sale at various prices.
