On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at approximately 5:52 p.m., the Newport Police Department responded to the 200 block of SE Bay Blvd on a disturbance. Initial information was that a vehicle, that had been reported stolen from Coos Bay, had been located at that location by the vehicle owner.
The owner of the vehicle, 41-year-old Daniel Fairhurst of Coos Bay, reported that he located his stolen vehicle parked at the location and had detained the suspect. Fairhurst stated the suspect was injured, however he denied knowing why.
Officers arrived to find 20-year-old Bo Hunter Green of Siletz, handcuffed with his hands behind his back and bleeding from his head.
The investigation found that Green was in possession of Fairhurst’s stolen vehicle. Green was cited for one count of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle and was transported to the hospital, by ambulance, for treatment of his injuries.
The investigation further revealed that Fairhurst was armed with a firearm and confronted Green, who was sitting in the confirmed stolen vehicle. Fairhurst removed Green from the vehicle and handcuffed Green’s hands behind his back. Once Green was handcuffed, Fairhurst began assaulting Green, causing the injuries to his head and face. After several minutes of assaulting Green, Fairhurst returned to his own vehicle, hid his firearm and then walked Green to a nearby business and requested police and medics.
Fairhurst was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges:
Assault II- Class B Felony
Unlawful Use of a weapon- Class C Felony
Menacing- Class A Misdemeanor
