Current Coos County Commissioner and local attorney, Melissa Cribbins, recently announced her candidacy for Oregon State Senate in Oregon’s Senate District 5.
Senator Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay), who currently holds this position, announced that he would not seek re-election at the end of his term. Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson also announced last week his intention to run for the District 5 seat in the coming election.
Cribbins, who filed as a Democratic candidate, was raised in rural Coos County before graduating from Coquille High School and attending Southwestern Oregon Community College. She and her husband, Troy, moved from Coos County in order to pursue their educations, but returned in 2006 to help with family health issues.
"I can't think of a place that I would rather live," Cribbins said. "Oregon is a great place to put down roots and raise a family and we have been fortunate to be able to give our children the opportunity to grow up in an amazing place."
Cribbins and her husband, who works as a Physical Therapist, and their children make call Coos Bay their home.
Cribbins was elected to the Coos County Commission in 2012 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Her priority has been to ensure Coos County is financially stable and sustainable, while also focusing on growing jobs and improving economic opportunities for citizens in Coos County.
Cribbins serves on the Land Conservation and Development Commission, the Energy Trust of Oregon Board, the Elliott State Forest Advisory Committee Working Group and the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board. Cribbins also serves as the Chair of the Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee of the National Association of Counties.
She is currently the Second Vice President of the Association of Oregon Counties and previously served as the Board Chair of Rural Development Initiatives. She has served on numerous commissions, boards and councils to represent rural Oregon locally and at the state level.
“Senator Roblan has done a tremendous job at representing Senate District 5 at the state and local level,” Cribbins said. “He has been the voice of the Oregon Coast, and I have nothing but admiration for his accomplishments and the work he has done for the citizens of Oregon."
Cribbins has filed her candidacy with the Secretary of State.
