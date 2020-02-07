Lincoln County Public Health has been working closely with the Oregon Health Authority to monitor the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China.
At this time there is low risk to U.S. residents. 99 percent of cases are residents of Wuhan, China.
As of Feb. 4, all travelers from China are required to be monitored for up to 14 days after leaving China. Travelers should stay home and monitor their health during the 14-day period. A health official will contact those travelers to give additional instructions.
Lincoln County Public Health recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth with your upper arm or tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
CDC does not recommend face masks for the general public.
For more information on the 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, please see the resources below:
• OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
• CDC 2019-nCoV page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
• CDC travel notice: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/novel-coronavirus-china
• WHO page: https://www.who.int/westernpacific/emergencies/novel-coronavirus
• CDC HAN archive (latest 2020-01-17): https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020.asp
• National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China: http://en.nhc.gov.cn/
o News updates: http://en.nhc.gov.cn/news.html
o Latest updates
• http://en.nhc.gov.cn/2020-02/06/c_76264.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.