The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) has suspended its series of Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) update meetings due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The department will not hold scheduled meetings Monday in Coos Bay and Lincoln City; Tuesday at Portland Community College’s Rock Creek campus; Wednesday in Seaside; or Thursday in Keizer.
“We strive to provide the taxpaying community with the information and tools they need to comply with Oregon’s tax laws, but we don’t want to jeopardize anyone’s health in the process,” said Nia Ray, director of the Department of Revenue.
In the coming days, the department will announce alternatives to the in-person meetings for providing CAT update information to business taxpayers and tax professionals.
Information about the Corporate Activity Tax is available on the CAT page on the Department of Revenue’s website . Resources include:
• A list of frequently asked questions.
• A link to the CAT administrative rules.
• High-level summaries of the rules and other topics to help with taxpayer compliance.
• A link to the statutes governing the CAT.
• Links to the email address for asking questions about the CAT and a separate email address to provide input on the administrative rules.
The page also includes an opportunity to subscribe to email updates about the CAT.
Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, check the status of your refund or make tax payments; call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish); 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon; or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 800-886-7204.
