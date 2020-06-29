On Friday, June 26, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 152.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Christopher Paschall, 50, of Cottage Grove, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons left the roadway, went over the embankment on the east side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Paschall was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Front seat passenger, James Paschall, 20, of Cottage Grove, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, Seal Rock Fire and PACWEST Ambulance.
Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
