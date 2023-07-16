Update posted at 1 p.m. July 16
Cannon Beach report an adult mountain lion spotted at Haystack Rock.
Update posted at 1 p.m. July 16
Cannon Beach report an adult mountain lion spotted at Haystack Rock.
Personnel from Cannon Beach Police Department, Oregon State Police Game Troopers, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Parks, Haystack Rock Awareness Program, and Cannon Beach Fire are on scene working to ensure public safety and the welfare of the animal.
The beach between Haystack Rock and the dunes is closed to allow the cougar an area to escape to, from off the rock.
"We ask for your help and patience as we work through this unique situation," Cannon Beach posted on it Facebook page.
Follow developments here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
Previous coverage posted at 5:30 a.m. July 16
The eastern section of the Loop Trail at Nehalem Bay State Park has been closed due to multiple cougar sightings, according to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).
"For your safety, please remain off this section of trail while the signs and caution ribbon are up," the OPRD stated in Tweet.
Nehalem Bay State Park is situated on a 4-mile sand spit, between the ocean and the bay in Tillamook County, according to the ORPD. The campground sits among shore pines, just a sand dune away from the beach.
