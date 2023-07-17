Cannon Beach reopened to the public around 10 a.m. Monday morning, July 17, after wildlife and law enforcement officials confirmed a cougar sighted on Haystack Rock was no longer present, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and the U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)

Cougar Sightings

Cougars have been spotted in Nehalem and Cannon Beach.

Tracks were found heading away from the rock and a game camera captured an image of the cougar leaving the rock last night. There was no detection of the cougar on the rock this morning by officials.

