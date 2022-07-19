Lincoln City Council appointed Steve Griffith to the Lincoln City Planning Commission during a meeting Monday, July 11. The council interviewed Griffith earlier in the meeting.
Four applications had been received for an appointment for the two city resident positions. These positions are four-year terms, a partial term plus new term beginning immediately and expiring Dec. 31, 2026, and a position that is a partial term beginning immediately and expiring Dec. 31, 2025. Both positions were left vacant after the deaths of two previous commissioners.
Griffith said he believes the experience he has on the planning commission makes him a good candidate. It has been a few years since he last served on the commission. When he was a commissioner, one of the topics discussed was developing a new comprehensive plan.
“I have served for a total of five years on the planning commission,” Griffith said. “Two of those years were as chair of the commission.”
Griffith served on the planning commission from 2013 to 2018, according to his application. He has been a resident of Lincoln City since 2009 and has seen the city change.
When asked what the top planning issues are, Griffith said, ““A need to develop a new comprehensive plan. I think we’re long overdue for that. I think the last one was created and approved in the 1980s.”
Since the 1980s, Lincoln City’s population has almost doubled in size, Griffith added. He believes that as the city continues to grow, they need to encourage developers and homeowners to recognize and preserve the historic character of neighborhoods. Another issue is protecting the city’s natural habitat.
Griffith believes it is the job of the planning commission to uphold the ordinance and preserve the county.
The council appointed Griffith to the planning commission immediately through Dec. 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.