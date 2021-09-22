The Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeanne Sprague gave an update to the city council about their collaborative efforts with other city departments including public works, planning and the ADA office to finally have a dog park in the city. At this point, they have selected a potential site and received a bid on the fence.
Sprague reminded the council that they did not have a designated budget for a dog park, but that didn’t prevent the departments from planning for it.
While they looked at several sites throughout the city, they found the community center to be the most beneficial location. The location has ample parking, water sources for both dogs and humans and restrooms available with the community center is open.
“So with that in mind. we’re putting together a budget and with these departments working together, we already have a quote for the fencing at the community center which will be around $18,000,” Sprague said. “We’re also looking at other amenities.”
As far as the final budget, they are exploring whether to fundraise publicly or to put it in as a budgetary request for fiscal year 2023.
“We’ve had quite a few projects on hold so I was going to work and see if we can possibly squeeze this out of our existing budget so there’s no delay in building it, but we can also go out and look for donations,” city manager Lila Bradley said.
Councilor Riley Hoagland asked who would determine whether it would be publicly funded or if they would ask for donations.
“I think there would be a lot of people who would be wanting to make donations or sponsorships or rotating sponsorship,” he said. “I would love to see the city involve the public more often because I think you’ll find that there’s a lot more support. People can put some money towards it or their name to it and you’ll get a lot more involvement.”
Councilor Rick Mark said he thinks there’s demand for two or three dog parks in the city and if you’ve got the public involved, you might find that you could get funding for more than one in the future.
“I’m all for moving ahead as quickly as possible on this,” Mark said.
Sprague said the staff are looking at sponsorship opportunities. One example mentioned was being able to put a name on a little bone on the fence.
She also mentioned that there was an informal group who has raised funds for this.
“This has been an issue since before I was even on council, and it just seems, in the grand scheme of things, a small thing,” Councilor Mitch Parsons said. “Price wise, it’s just an easy thing to do for our community. I would love to see us just get it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.