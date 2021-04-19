With April 30 fast approaching, the final day for current Lincoln City City Manager Ron Chandler, the city council had to make a decision last week on how they want to proceed.
Council members have been contacting Council President Judy Casper with recommendations for people within city staff who can fill the interim position while the city looks to fill the permanent role.
“There were a number of people who have skills and talents for this position and it also requires that they maintain what they do in their own department as well as part time city manager,” Casper said during the April 12 city council meeting. “Skills, talents and number of years experience are very important, as well as knowledge of the budget and familiarity with everyone involved.”
Casper recommended considering one person for interim appointment. The council was unanimously open to the decision to proceed with appointment and Casper made the announcement of who that person will be.
“With all the talent and skill that we do have and a staff that is dedicated to move us forward in a concise manner, I’d like to appoint Lila Bradley, public works director, to serve as interim city manager,” Casper said.
A motion was made to appoint Bradley to the temporary position and seconded, then unanimously approved by the council.
“I know our staff will work whole heartedly with her in this transition,” Casper said.
To help aide Bradley in this role, the city staff recommended contracting with former city manager David Hawker, to consult with the interim city manager on an as-needed basis, up to tenhours per week. The council was in favor of that idea and it was approved.
Staff also recommended hiring Prothman, a consulting firm, for the search of a permanent city manager. As part of the recruitment process, the first order of business for staff is to update the job description and compensation package for the Prothman search (or proceed using the existing description and package).
Casper informed council that Hawker is willing to participate in work session with the council to work out the details of an updated job description for the permeant role. Casper also noted that the community will play a role in picking candidates and providing input. No timetable has been decided on when this will take place.
The council approved the decision to hire Prothman to assist in the search.
