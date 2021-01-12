It’s a new year, but the Lincoln City City Council remains with much of the familiar faces citizens have become accustomed to. During the first meeting of 2021, councilors were sworn in to represent the city for the next several years.
During the 2020 November election, Lincoln City had four council positions open in Wards 1, 2 (two seats open) and 3. However, only one position for Ward 2 was contested. Diana Hinton (Ward I), Riley Hoagland (Ward II) and Judy Casper (Ward III) all ran unopposed to retain their seat on council. For the second seat in Ward II, Anne Marie Skinner was elected to fill the vacant position and all four councilors were sworn in on Monday, Jan. 11 during their regularly scheduled meeting.
Following the oath of office ceremony, each councilor was given the opportunity to say a few words to the citizens of Lincoln City, whom they will be representing.
Anne Marie Skinner
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me. To all my supporters, I would just like to say that I will do my best to represent everyone in the city, not just the people who voted for me because mine was an opposed election. I welcome everyone in Ward II, if they have comments or needs, to send those to me and I hope to do my best to address them.”
Riley Hoagland
“Thank you guys very much for your support and votes. I will continue working hard for the city of Lincoln City and the residents and I look forward to the future. Thank you.”
Diana Hinton
“I would just like to thank the voters in Ward I for their support. I will continue to work hard on your behalf and to help provide good governments for all of Lincoln City and thank you again.”
Judy Casper
“Thank you for my re-election to council representing Ward III, south of the mall through Cutler City. Even though I was unopposed I truly appreciate your voting support and commitment to the process. City changes have occurred since the implementation of one of the state’s first urban renewal plans beginning in 1988 and coming to fruition within my first term. The plan created funding for updates and improvements, such as powerline under grounding, parks, transportation, parking lots, business loans, pedestrian walks, beaches, sidewalks, storm drainage, pump stations and all the list of things.
“I came to Lincoln City in 1996, zoning regulations were new concepts and randomly enforced. In fact, the casino was not built, Olivia Beach was a forest with a church in the middle. It was over 10 years before the plan was acted upon. But over the years, the urban renewal visioning plan had evolved into an amazing transformation in this city. In fact, my home in Nelscott was considered a blight area, complete with an ocean view.
“The impact on the urban renewal visioning plan provided a map of how to fund and improve the quality of life over a period of time. The current impacts of our community from unexpected circumstances that we’ve all lived through and are experiencing, have drawn us closer as a community.
“We had no specific delegated plan to implement, we had to focus on survival and bring along our family and neighbors. This was similar to 2013, when a coastal storm brought 125 mph winds and a power outage of four days. No city, no county plan, no ATM for money, no gas to go, we sheltered at the community center and the casino. McKays took IOU’s, they barbecued meat in the parking lot. We took care of ourselves by extending trust and responsibility for each other. We continue to do this as we recover from this adversity that we’re enduring now.
“Citizens create this community and its progress. Our tourist guests will eventually return in time to enjoy our special area, but I want you to know the council will be here to focus on the welfare and safety of those who live here. Our council and dedicated staff are committed to keep Lincoln City a well managed and livable place to call home. And I thank you for your continued support to serve you on the council.”
