Lincoln County will begin accepting applications on April 1 for the 2022-2023 Nonprofit Social Service Agency Grant. Applications are due by 8 a.m. Monday, May 16.
Over the last 24 years, local social service nonprofits have received more than $3.5 million in funding. During the past five years, the fund has averaged about $180,000 annually and provided funding to an average of 23 social service organizations each year.
The grant reflects the county’s recognition that local nonprofits are critical partners in meeting community needs. The grant offers general operating funding that organizations can use where it is most needed.
To qualify to apply for the Nonprofit Social Service Agency Grant, an organization must be a 501(c)3 providing social services in Lincoln County that respond to community needs. Applications are reviewed by a local volunteer Grant Review Committee. Recommendations are then made to the Board of Commissioners.
The criteria the review committee and board of commissioners will generally use to review the applications and prioritize allocations include the following:
• Provider of direct social services to citizens within Lincoln County
• Record of service in the County
• Evidence of community need and community support
• Historical support by Lincoln County of agency’s operations and activities
• Demonstrated sound financial and administrative capabilities
• Avoidance of duplication of services from governmental or other nonprofit agencies
• Experience in coordinating services with other agencies across spectrum of social services provided in the County
• Accessibility of programs and facilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act
• Commitment to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion as articulated in the Board of Commissioners Resolution #19-11-9A
Grant funds are limited, and numerous requests are expected. While there is no limit on the amount of funding awarded, most awards are typically between $5,000 and $10,000 per recipient.
The mission of Lincoln County is to provide essential public services, both legally required and locally desired, in an efficient, effective, and respectful manner. The Nonprofit Social Service Agency Grant delivers on that mission by distributing grants to social service nonprofit organizations who provide social services to the general population of Lincoln County or targeted segments of that population.
A previous grant recipient noted this grant “supports local nonprofits, keeps dollars local, and helps vulnerable populations in our county.” By investing in nonprofits providing these important social services, the county is extending its reach and helping ensure a wide array of programs exist to respond to community needs.
Additional details and grant portal links are available online at: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/boc/page/nonprofit-social-service-agency-allocations
Questions? Contact Asia Richardson at - arichardson@co.lincoln.or.us – 541.265.4100
