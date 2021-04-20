The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution proclaiming April 2021 “Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month,” in line with National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an observance in place since 1983.
President Joe Biden proclaimed on March 31, “As we begin to emerge from a year of unprecedented stress and hardship, children and families need our support more than ever. The confluence of a devastating pandemic and the worst economic crisis in nearly a century have increased the risk for child abuse and neglect as Americans grapple with the compounding challenges of school and child care facility closures, social isolation, and increased financial instability.”
At the April 12 regular meeting of the board, Commissioner Katey Jacobson read the county’s proclamation into the record: “Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone. It is essential that every citizen in Lincoln County become involved in supporting the efforts of parents and guardians to raise their children in a safe, nurturing environment.”
Jacobson noted, “We haven’t had as many kids coming into foster care. We haven’t had as many phone calls made to the women and child abuse hotline.” Without daycare, school, sports and other activities, she observed, children have not been in contact with mandated reporters, resulting in fewer reported cases of neglect and abuse.
Paul Schrader, Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director, joined the remote meeting. “Many things have taken a back seat to COVID and the economy,” he pointed out. “The issue is still there, but because of all the other circumstances, we’re having a much more difficult time identifying and dealing with it. I appreciate this opportunity to bring it out to the floor and raise awareness.”
Expressing concern for what she thought might be a tidal wave of cases coming, Jacobson said, “Because those kids have not had contact. It’s not like we got out of having bad stuff happening to kids, it’s that we haven’t heard about it yet.”
Shrader responded, “Centers across the state are concerned about that very thing. Once more eyes on the children again, consistently, there is going to be a significant influx of cases. It’s going to be overwhelming the system at several different points.”
Jacobson asked Shrader what the public can do.
Shrader advised keeping eyes out for things that look odd, and notifying authorities in the right circumstances. “We have volunteer opportunities for our prevention program,” he said. “The intervention stuff is going to be challenging and an onslaught.”
Later in the meeting, David Matz, program manager for the Oregon Department of Human Services presented a report on Child Welfare in Lincoln County to the commissioners.
Concurring with Jacobson and Shrader, Matz said, “There has been a marked decrease in the number of assignments from the child abuse hotline during the pandemic, which causes many of us some caution about what the future might hold.”
Matz continued, “We know that children are likely being exposed to abuse. As we see schools opening back up and children have more opportunity to interact with mandatory reporters, we do expect a significant increase in the number of reports.”
Matz echoed Shrader’s call for volunteers to assist families impacted by the child welfare system, providing CASA volunteers, volunteering with Safe Families, Every Child and DHS as suggestions.
Jacobson pointed out that there is training involved be a volunteer with children. “It does take some time, and now might be a good time to do that.”
