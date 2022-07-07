Lincoln County adopted the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 for various funds and districts during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, June 29. The budget was approved by the budget committee.
Chair Claire Hall said it is required that every local jurisdiction have an approved budget for the upcoming fiscal year no later than June 30. The fiscal year for 2022-2023 began Friday, July 1. The county went through the usual budget committee meetings. The budget committee includes the commissioners and three citizen members.
The commissioners adopted the budget for the Lincoln County Extension Service District in the total amount of $1,192,312. The taxes include a permanent rate of $0.045 (4.51 cents per $1,000) for tax year 2022-2023 upon the assessed value on all taxable property within the county.
The county adopted the budget for the Lincoln County Solid Waste Disposal Service District in the amount of $1,422,061.
The county adopted the budget for the Lincoln County Transportation Service District in the total amount of $7,193,710. The taxes include a permanent rate of $0.0974 (9.74 cents per $1,000) and are imposed for the tax year upon the assessed value on all taxable property within the county.
The budget for the Lincoln County Animal Services District in the total amount of $1,468,198 was approved. The taxes include a permanent rate of $0.11 (11 cents per $1,000). The taxes are imposed on assessed value on all taxable property within the county.
The budget for the Siletz Area Enhanced Law Enforcement Service District in the total amount of $658,604 was approved. The taxes include a permanent rate of $1.31 per $1,000 of taxable property value. Commission Chair Claire Hall said the public budget members are different than the other budget members for this district. The budget was approved by the budget committee of the Siletz Area Enhanced Law Enforcement Service District.
Lincoln County adopted the budget for the county in the total amount of $148,389,241. The taxes provided for the budget include a rate of $2.82 per $1,000 for general operations and are imposed on all taxable property within the county.
