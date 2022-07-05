Lincoln County designated Ray Woodruff to serve as interim board member of Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners made the appointment during a special meeting Thursday, June 30, after discussion during a board meeting on June 29.
The board of commissioners ranked the eight candidates based on experience, training and involvement in the community; understanding of the role and responsibility of a board member; and commitment to the position/organization.
Chair Claire Hall’s top two candidates were Zach Akin and Greg Dunn.
Commissioner Doug Hunt said the commissioners need to make a decision based on qualifications.
“I think we need someone who has demonstrated leadership,” Hunt said. “Someone who has the experience being part of a governing organization and somebody that has some understanding of the current situation, maybe some history of the fire district. I’ll also say that I think this is another example of where a recall has been used for the wrong purpose.”
Hunt said he does not believe the purpose of a recall is because an individual or group has made a decision that is not popular. He believes recalls have been used too frequently for the wrong purpose.
The June 7 recall election recalled board members Todd Holt and Kathryn Menefee.
Hunt’s top two candidates were Woodruff and Dunn.
“I actually had a four-way tie,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said.
Jacobson’s top candidates were Cheri Brubaker, Dunn, Woodruff and Akin.
Hall said by ranking, Woodruff was first and Akin was second.
The board appointed Woodruff to the board of the Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue.
