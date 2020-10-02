The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved during a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, a restrictive covenant with Edge Cable Holdings, LLC, a subcontractor for Facebook, for certain restricted property located in Tillamook County.
The commissioners had approved on Jan. 15 a request from Edge Cable to install a subsea cable and landing site on a residential site in Tierra Del Mar.
As part of the approval, the board of commissioners imposed a number of conditions of approval, including a restrictive covenant. This prohibits the installation of future subsea cables on the residential site.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said he appreciates Facebook understanding that only one cable can be installed.
In addition, the House Interim Committee on Energy and Environment of the Oregon State Legislature invited testimony at an informational meeting Thursday, Sept. 24, on Facebook’s abandoned drilling equipment.
Also in attendance was Rep. David Gomberg, who said when the cable was scheduled for work, it required three separate permits.
“I think the question before us is ‘what do we do when things go wrong and how do we plan ahead?’ In this case, a couple of things went wrong,” Gomberg said.
Tierra Del Mar resident Lynnae Ruttledge said many of her neighbors in Tierra Del Mar are retired. Her husband, Ed, provided photos to the committee of the site during construction.
“We chose Tierra Del Mar for its remote, natural setting,” Ruttledge said.
Facebook has failed to engage with the community, Ruttledge added. The project’s drill bit broke on April 28. In July, the citizens learned that drilling equipment and fluid were left under the seafloor.
Surfrider Foundation Oregon Policy Director Charlie Plybon said the horizontal drilling accident had raised concerns for the foundation’s members. Horizontal drilling has been a safer way to not disrupt things but there were a lot of problems with this particular accident.
Cameron LaFollette, Oregon Coast Alliance, said new legislation should provide fines and a strict need for the installation of a submarine cable. The state retains power to decide where a cable lands, she added.
Rep. David Bonham said if there were a better process within the process, he would be interested in that. He added that there has been some action taken on Facebook’s part.
Oregon Coast Alliance is not in support of the project moving forward. LaFollette said they are very concerned regarding the lack of safeguards.
Facebook will host a public meeting from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, to update the Tierra Del Mar community on the project. People can attend the meeting virtually by calling (855) 756-7520, ext. 66691# or by video at http://cast.teletownhall.us/web_client/?id=Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.