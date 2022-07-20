Lincoln County approved annual nonprofit social service grants during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 13. The commissioners discussed the grant allocations during a previous board meeting. A record of 29 agencies will receive funding this year.
The county’s Nonprofit Social Service Allocation Review Committee makes recommendations in helping to fund private nonprofit social service agencies within the county. A total of $210,000 in funds have been allocated to fund the program.
Chair Claire Hall suggested trying to bring a focus back to the program next year.
“All of these things are certainly worthwhile but maybe looking at some larger goals or missions for the program,” Hall said.
A facilitator did some work on the program and looked at where it should be directed in the future. Commissioner Kaety Jacobson suggested they could keep part of the funds open for agencies and part of it focused.
Commissioner Doug Hunt said the $210,000 is from general funds. These funds have been increased.
“These funds are for operating purposes, which are the difficult funds for nonprofit agencies to generate,” Hunt said. “I think the value of this program is really in the fact that it provides operating funds to these agencies.”
The grants for fiscal year 2022-2023 are:
Coastal Support Services
$10,000
Food Share of Lincoln County
$15,800
Neighbors For Kids
$8,500
North End Senior Solutions (NESS)
$7,400
Beach Buddies
$1,900
Yachats Youth and Family Activities Program
$8,040
Youth Development Coalition of Lincoln County
$2,300
Centro de Ayuda
$3,700
Toledo Food Share Pantry
$9,800
Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon
$4,900
Coastal Range Food Bank, Inc
$2,600
Hearts With A Mission
$7,200
Lincoln County Long-Term Recovery Group
$11,300
Central Coast Humane Society
$2,800
Samaritan House Inc.
$13,200
Head Start in Lincoln County
$8,400
Yachats Community Presbyterian Church
$8,800
Partnership Against Alcohol & Drug Abuse
$6,000
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County
$5,700
Yachats Food Pantry
$4,160
The Salvation Army Newport Corps
$5,700
CASA of Lincoln County
$10,100
Legal Aid Services of Oregon, Lincoln County Office
$9,700
Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center
$6,000
Grace Wins Haven
$9,400
OCWSSF, Senior Corps of Lincoln County
$5,000
Children's Advocacy Center of Lincoln County
$6,100
OCWSSF, Meals on Wheels
$9,100
Lincoln Community Dispute Resolution
$6,400
Diamonds in the Rough Ministry
$0
TOTAL
$210,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.