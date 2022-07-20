Grants
Photo: Metro Creative

Lincoln County approved annual nonprofit social service grants during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 13. The commissioners discussed the grant allocations during a previous board meeting. A record of 29 agencies will receive funding this year.

The county’s Nonprofit Social Service Allocation Review Committee makes recommendations in helping to fund private nonprofit social service agencies within the county. A total of $210,000 in funds have been allocated to fund the program.

Chair Claire Hall suggested trying to bring a focus back to the program next year.

“All of these things are certainly worthwhile but maybe looking at some larger goals or missions for the program,” Hall said.

A facilitator did some work on the program and looked at where it should be directed in the future. Commissioner Kaety Jacobson suggested they could keep part of the funds open for agencies and part of it focused.

Commissioner Doug Hunt said the $210,000 is from general funds. These funds have been increased.

“These funds are for operating purposes, which are the difficult funds for nonprofit agencies to generate,” Hunt said. “I think the value of this program is really in the fact that it provides operating funds to these agencies.”

The grants for fiscal year 2022-2023 are:

Coastal Support Services

$10,000

Food Share of Lincoln County

$15,800

Neighbors For Kids

$8,500

North End Senior Solutions (NESS)

$7,400

Beach Buddies

$1,900

Yachats Youth and Family Activities Program

$8,040

Youth Development Coalition of Lincoln County

$2,300

Centro de Ayuda

$3,700

Toledo Food Share Pantry

$9,800

Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon

$4,900

Coastal Range Food Bank, Inc

$2,600

Hearts With A Mission

$7,200

Lincoln County Long-Term Recovery Group

$11,300

Central Coast Humane Society

$2,800

Samaritan House Inc.

$13,200

Head Start in Lincoln County

$8,400

Yachats Community Presbyterian Church

$8,800

Partnership Against Alcohol & Drug Abuse

$6,000

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County

$5,700

Yachats Food Pantry

$4,160

The Salvation Army Newport Corps

$5,700

CASA of Lincoln County

$10,100

Legal Aid Services of Oregon, Lincoln County Office

$9,700

Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center

$6,000

Grace Wins Haven

$9,400

OCWSSF, Senior Corps of Lincoln County

$5,000

Children's Advocacy Center of Lincoln County

$6,100

OCWSSF, Meals on Wheels

$9,100

Lincoln Community Dispute Resolution

$6,400

Diamonds in the Rough Ministry

$0

TOTAL

$210,000

