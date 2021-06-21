Lincoln County Counsel Wayne Belmont, who has also performed the duties of county administrator during his tenure with the county, will be stepping down from his position next month. In anticipation, the county’s board of commissioners considered a County Administrator Ordinance at their regular meeting Monday, June 7.
Assistant County Counsel explained the ordinance defines the new position of county administrator. Yuille said the new county administrator will have all administrative authority over the county, participate in the management team and be at the direction of the commissioners.
It will be up to the commissioners to decide if the administrator will manage appointed directors. The administrator will not manage county counsel or elected directors. Those positions will continue to report directly to the commissioners.
The position is new — somewhat — Yuille qualified. Belmont has been performing the duties of a county administrator in addition to his role as county counsel, she said.
Board Chair Doug Hunt declared Counsel Belmont has been doing the jobs of two people for many, years. The move to hire an administrator is a restructuring, he explained. Hunt noted the county will add a new full-time position to assist the administrator. Money for both positions are included in the budget effective July 1.
Commissioner Clair Hall noted that many counties have adopted an ordinance to clearly define the administrator position. Hall added that Belmont’s departure will reduce the number of full-time county counsel from 3 positions to two.
The county will initially use outside contract legal help if the legal work load dictates, Hall related.
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson noted Belmont’s management responsibility for as long as she’s been with the county. “While this is a new position, it’s not new to have someone do the things we are talking about,” she related.
Jacobson indicated relief at formalize the county administrator role, noting the transparency in defining the role.
Most counties the size of Lincoln County employ a county administrator, Hunt noted.
It was the boards first reading of the ordinance, which will be on the agenda for the board’s meeting June 14.
