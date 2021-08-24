With the number of cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln County in August now higher than they were before vaccine availability in December 2020 and four times as many as were in July, the update to the Lincoln County Commissioners from Interim Public Health Director, Florence Pourtal, continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated, wearing a mask indoors and social distancing.
Commissioner Chair Doug Hunt said it was his understanding that as the virus spreads, it can mutate, and it seems to be getting worse. He said he was concerned that as it continues to mutate and we deal with new variants that it’s going to have a more severe impact and become more lethal to more people.
Pourtal agreed with the concern as the COVID virus has shown to be good at transforming so that it can better replicate.
“What people need to remember or realize is that in order for us to stop those mutations and transformations we have to vaccinate even more people and ensure that we are preventing the spread of this virus by also masking when we’re indoors and around other people,” Pourtal said. “What i can tell you about the delta variants in general is that they are about three times more contagious than their predecessors.”
Hospitalization rates throughout Oregon have seen a steep increase. She said as of August 17, there eight times as many people hospitalized than we had six weeks ago, Pourtal said.
“This is really clear and you can see it throughout the country and you can see throughout the state, that most of the people who are hospitalized at this time have not been vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated yet,” Pourtal said. “Those folks who are really being hit hard with severe disease.”
In regard to the cases for vaccinated people who are being hospitalized, Commissioner Kaety Jacobson asked if there was any data related to which vaccine they were vaccinated.
“I do think it would be helpful for the public to know if there is a certain vaccine that seems to be doing a better job,” Jacobson said.
Pourtal said that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have an efficacy of 90 plus percent, whereas Johnson and Johnson has an efficacy of around 66 percent. She said the data for the Pfizer vaccine shows that it keeps it’s efficacy in the 90 plus percent rate against severe disease hospitalization and death, while it loses a bit of its efficacy against infection, but we know that vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to be hit with a severe case of the disease
“I would suggest that folks go for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they can,” Pourtal said. “We have more data available around those two dose vaccines at this time in terms of how well they are doing, especially against the delta variant,”
Oregon Health and Science University forecasts for Oregon as a whole that there will be more than 1,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 by Labor Day, which will likely mean the state will be short 400 to 500 staffed hospital beds statewide, she said.
As far as what can we do as an individual, and what can we do as a society, as a community, is if you’re not yet vaccinated and can be vaccinated, then get vaccinated. She said this is the best way we’re going to prevent the further spread of the disease and also how we will prevent the severity of the illness and slow down the rates of hospitalization and death, she said.
The second very important protection measures, and this is what we’ve been practicing for over a year now is wearing a mask, she said.
“Getting vaccination is almost like ‘I’m taking this individual measure to protect myself right against this virus,’” she said. “And I wear my mask to protect not only myself but also the people around me … this is like me being conscientious and sensitive to the health of my fellow citizens and residents.”
There is a mask mandate in indoor public settings in Oregon and this is really very important and well proven to reduce infection and spread of the disease, Pourtal said.
“When people wear their mask consistently … over our both our nose and mouth and it needs to be fitted, and we don’t need to take it on and off ... we need to really wear it a consistently when we’re indoors … it has been shown to really help reduce infection and spread of of this disease,” Pourtal said.
“I know it’s summer and we want to gather and be social, but we are at a time when our case rate per hundred thousand is through the roof, so I would really encourage people to limit their social gatherings, maintain physical distancing, like we’ve done for so long, when you are in public setting,” Pourtal said. “And maybe reconsider this idea of being within a certain pod or a group of people.”
The case rate on August 17 was over 300 per 100,000 and the positivity rate was 18.7 percent.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been at those numbers,” Pourtal said.
Experts and the World Health Organization have a rule of thumb is that it’s too high at five percent and that would be a time to add restrictions to slow the spread of the disease.
Pourtal added that she believed the current numbers in Lincoln County are likely underreported.
“I think that even at that positivity rate might not be capturing all of the people who are actually positive in the community,” Pourtal said. “As you know there are now options to go to the store and grab a home test kit for COVID. On the instructions, it says if you come back with a positive result please contact your local public health department so that we have the report of that case and can do all those contact tracing and investigation and a lot of people are not calling us.”
Last year, our older population was really getting a severe hit, but the new variant shows that 20 to 40 year olds are those most impacted now and there are several cases in the 0 to 19 year old range. We’re seeing an elevation in cases in all age categories, with the exception of the 70 and older, Pourtal said.
“When you look at the younger age range, zero to nineteen, their their case count has doubled in a week, and we’re not yet back in school,” she said. “This is why I will repeat it again, those kiddos especially the 0 to 11 do not have an opportunity to be vaccinated, so the action you can take as an individual to protect yourself, including those kids, is to wear a mask so they can protect themselves and be protected from what other people around them might transmit.”
Commissioner Claire Hall asked for the status of the potential for booster shots to be offered to people who have already had their two doses.
Pourtal said that while she knows there are conversations about it, that they are no where to close to being able to provide booster shots logistically. She said they’ve received guidance from the CDC and FDA that people who are moderately to severely immuno-compromised with certain conditions who could benefit from an additional dose of the vaccine.
“There is a lot of conversation globally outside of this country that if we really want to stop the spread of this virus and to stop this virus from mutating we need to vaccinate people in other countries rather than providing a third shot to a few countries that happen to be pretty privileged,” Pourtal said.
The commissioners questioned incentives for more people to get vaccinated, the possibility to provide rides to vaccination sites, and the current strain on the staff at the public health department.
“I appreciate you acknowledging the fatigue. I think at this time we are chronically fatigued, chronically stressed and some of our team members are traumatized,” Pourtal said. “Especially with this particular surge. I don’t think anyone was really expecting it to hit us so hard. I’m telling them daily is that you cannot do it all, you have to do what you can and this is why we’re doing this.”
The department has been working hard at recruiting, but it takes time to recruit and train, which also takes a toll on the team, Pourtal said.
