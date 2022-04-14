Lincoln County directed staff Wednesday, April 6, to work with the district attorney’s office to review and possibly revise the detective’s job description. Main concerns the board addressed included changing the detective position from a labor position to classified and internal and external investigations of county employees.
District Attorney Lanee Danforth had previously written in an email to Human Resources Director David Collier the request to make the position non-union.
Danforth had previously stated in a letter to the community that the commissioners placed a hold on her office’s detective position after the job had been offered to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Abby Dorsey.
Danforth said the offer letter to Detective Dorsey outlined the position was under the union. She added that it is appropriate to have an employee in the district attorney’s office to conduct employee investigations.
The detective position is responsible for death investigations and follow up interviews for the DA’s office, Danforth added. They are also a member of the Major Crime Team and can help write search warrants. Danforth said there are a lot of reasons why this position is important in the DA’s office. The investigator position in the DA’s office has would be different from the detective position, as the detective would meet medical needs.
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson suggested removing from the job description the part about internal investigations of county employees. Collier said the HR department is capable of handling these investigations.
Chair Claire Hall said the commissioners are responsible for making sure public funds are being used well and the HR department conducts internal investigations.
Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said he believes the county has enough investigations to keep all detectives busy. If the county removes the criminal investigation piece from the DA’s detective position, that burden is going to fall on law enforcement to conduct those types of investigations.
“This job works in coordination with our investigator,” Landers said. “This is another resource in the county to conduct these criminal investigations.”
Association members should not be investigating other association members, Landers added.
“We have sergeants that do our internal investigations with employees that are non-representative employees,” Landers said. “Our detectives do not do the internal investigations.”
The commissioners made a motion for staff, including Landers, work with the DA to review and potentially revise the job description, with specific focus on potential duplicative services and possible legal and union issues and other issues identified. The commissioners added a deadline of April 20.
