Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved an extension of the moratorium on short-term rentals for new licenses during a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 23. The county’s temporary moratorium was previously set to expire the following week.
Voters passed Ballot Measure 21-203 in the Nov. 2 special election, which would phase out short-term rentals in residential areas of unincorporated Lincoln County and halt the issuance of new licenses.
Kristin Yuille, county counsel, said the county has pending cases before the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals and the circuit court.
On Nov. 17, 2021, petitioners filed a notice of intent to appeal the board of commissioners’ adoption of Ordinance 523, which amends provisions addressing the licensing program, operating standard and complaint procedures applicable to the short-term rental of dwelling units in unincorporated parts of the county. On Dec. 3, 2021, the county filed a motion to dismiss the appeal. On Dec. 7, LUBA issued an order suspending the appeal until they resolved the motion to dismiss. On Dec. 16, petitioners filed their response to the motion to dismiss.
In its motion to dismiss, the county argues the ordinance is not a land use decision subject to LUBA’s jurisdiction. Petitioners argue the ordinance is a ‘new land use regulation’ and therefore subject to LUBA’s jurisdiction.
On Dec. 6, 2021, petitioners filed a motion to transfer the appeal to circuit court in the event LUBA concluded they do not have jurisdiction. The motion to transfer was granted and the appeal has been transferred to Lincoln County Circuit Court.
“Until we have final resolution from the courts, the recommendation is to extend this moratorium,” Yuille said.
The recommendation was to extend the moratorium for at least six months, Yuille added.
The commissioners voted and agreed to extend the moratorium for six months.
