Lincoln County’s roadmap to better outcomes for people with mental health and substance abuse issues has been updated.
The second version of the county’s Sequential Intercept Map (SIM) is complete, and available on the county’s website at: co.lincoln.or.us/boc/page/stepping-initiative.
Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall and Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers, co-chairs of the county’s Stepping Up Initiative, hailed the plan as an important tool in driving continued results that will improve community safety, help people find recovery, and make better use of scarce resources.
Sheriff Landers cited the pre-trial justice program, pre-trial housing, a second treatment provider in the county jail, expanded training and stronger partnerships between the justice and health systems as tangible outcomes of the first SIM, completed in 2017.
Top priorities identified in the plan update are:
- Pro-active mobile crisis to address individuals during crisis and detect individuals before a crisis
- Establishing diversion programs
- A drop-in crisis/sobering shelter
At Hall’s request, the Board of Commissioners declared Lincoln County to be a Stepping Up County in the fall of 2016. Stepping Up is a national effort, focused at the county level, designed to promote collaboration and best practices to address the growing crisis of people with mental illness within the justice system.
“I’m pleased we’ve made so much progress,” Commissioner Hall said. “But we still have so much work to do. Until everyone gets the services they need, and no one slips through the cracks, we still have work to do.”
