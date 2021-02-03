Last week, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and Lincoln County Public Health were informed the county would not be receiving any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This didn’t sit well with the county leaders.
During the Feb. 1 Board of Commissioners meeting, Public Health Deputy Director Florence Pourtal presented the commissioners with the latest update regarding COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County and vaccinations. So far, Public Health has had great success distributing vaccines to residents.
“We did such a great job of using the entirety of the doses that have been received in Lincoln County,” Pourtal said. “We have wonderful vaccine preppers who are able to draw more doses out of the viles.”
Each vile is supposed to hold around 10 doses, Pourtal said, and Lincoln County Public Health has been able to draw at least 11, sometimes 12 doses per vile. Because of this, they’ve been able to administer 121 more doses of the vaccine than the state expected.
Last week, Public Health held a vaccine clinic with 670 people scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine and 655 in total were administered. Although they’ve been successful in distribution, the county was informed that they would not be getting anymore doses of the vaccine until other counties across the state could catch up to Lincoln County.
During the meeting, Pourtal and Rebecca Austen, health department director, brought a letter to the commissioner they hoped would be signed and sent off to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Pat Allen. The message: Lincoln County is not happy with how vaccines are being allocated.
“We don’t want to get zero doses anymore,” Austen said at the meeting. “We don’t feel that that’s a fair and equitable way to do it, that we have to sit back and wait for other counties to catch up when we are doing such a stellar job. It’s our job as a county… we are here to serve the people.”
Austen said their goal with the letter was to bring on as many county groups as they could to make a case that rural counties should not be “put on the back burner.”
“They have a lot more people and we know it’s going to take them a lot longer,” Austen said of the metro areas. “But there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to just move forward and get our people vaccinated, especially given the fact that we are struggling. We don’t have the resources that the cities have.
“A lot of our population is made up of over 65 so we want to get them in as well as our essential workers. We have all these people coming into our community for some R&R (Rest and relaxation) and that puts us at greater risk.”
The commissioners were unanimously in full support of submitting the letter to OHA. Commissioner Kaety Jacobson also presented the idea to send the letter to other counties in similar situations to become more unified as rural counties.
“I’m just really upset by this,” Jacobson said. “I sort of feel like we’re being punished for doing a good job. If this was reversed, I don’t feel like they would have Portland Metro or other communities wait for us. That creates an equity issue.”
Jacobson made a point of saying that every community is different, and for Lincoln County, vaccinating essential workers will be a challenge because of all the restaurants, stores and other businesses. Jacobson believes the county should be able to keep vaccinating residents along with the rest of the state. The issue was also brought to the attention of elected officials such as Rep. David Gomberg and Sen. Dick Anderson.
Commissioner Doug Hunt also expressed his opinion on the shortage of vaccine allocations.
“It would be one thing to maybe moderate vaccinations but to absolutely get none, I find that unacceptable,” Hunt said. “Hopefully this is a message that will be heard loud and clearly.”
The letter was signed and sent by the Multi-Agency Coordinating (MAC) Group, which includes the Commissioners, Public Health, Samaritan Health Services, Lincoln County School Districts, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Coast Community College, Pacific West Ambulane, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire and the Health Center.
Read the full letter here.
