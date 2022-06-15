Lincoln County has passed an ordinance that will ban the sale and use of fireworks in unincorporated limits due to weather-related conditions. The ordinance establishes a procedure for prohibiting the sale and use of consumer fireworks to ensure the safety of the public from the danger of fire hazards.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held the second reading of the ordinance during a board meeting Wednesday, June 8.
“The use of consumer fireworks, as defined at ORS 480.111, which shall include using, discharging or exploding consumer fireworks, may be prohibited within the unincorporated limits of Lincoln County for a specified duration based on certain weather or weather-related conditions,” Assistant County Counsel Kristin Yuille read of the ordinance. “By resolution of the board of commissioners, the sale of consumer fireworks, as defined at ORS 480.160, may be prohibited within the unincorporated limits of Lincoln County for a specified duration based on certain weather or weather-related conditions.”
The prohibition does not apply to a fireworks display that is issued a public display permit.
Commissioner Doug Hunt said this establishes the procedure where the board may take action. Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said many mayors of the cities have implemented or are planning to implement similar tools to have the ability to use if needed.
While this wildfire season has been rainy in Lincoln County so far, Oregon is seeing more drought conditions in general.
“This will be a tool for the long term,” Chair Claire Hall said.
The commissioners voted unanimously to pass the ordinance.
