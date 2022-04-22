Lincoln County has paused pursuance of a lease agreement of the Lincoln County Animal Shelter with the City of Newport for 90 days. The county will take this time to look at potential alternative locations for the permanent shelter.
Jerry Herbage, assistance county counsel, stated during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, April 13, that the county had submitted on Dec. 22, 2021, a land use application for the animal shelter, including storage buildings, at the Newport Municipal Airport. The parcel is owned by the City of Newport.
“There was an interest in the county entering a lease with the city to make this possible,” Herbage said.
When the county filed, this was for development on property zones public structures. This application is an outright use, but because it is in the airport’s restricted area, it becomes a conditional use.
“The development would be in two phases,” Herbage said. “Phase one would be construction of the shelter – the application is up to a 12,000 square foot building – kennel space for 24 dogs and 59 cats, would include a public reception area, sales and basic pet care needs, staffing area, three private offices, animal receiving area, grooming facilities, clinic space, and outdoor exercise areas.”
Phase two would be construction of storage facilities and the possibility of a spay and neuter clinic.
Herbage said the county gave testimony in support of the application in a January hearing of the planning commission. A couple people testified against the application. Some concern of the proposed new location site was that the animals would be traumatized by the proximity of sights and sounds from airplanes, as well as living in a building that could be subject to shaking.
“A motion was made to approve the application subject to conditions,” Herbage said. “The motion passed.”
A final order was approved. This was subject to 10 conditions.
“An appeal was filed,” Herbage said.
The Newport City Council convened in March and voted to have an on-the-record hearing. The city again recommended approval of the project.
A hearing was held April 4. By a vote of 5-2, the council denied the appeal and approved the application. Final written order is scheduled before the council on April 18. The next step would be to discuss lease negotiations.
“I think the most important thing is having public support behind this project,” Sheriff Curtis Landers said. “It is my opinion that we need to – however you want to look at it – pause, hold, not continue in the formal process of the animal shelter at its intended location.”
Landers said there may be other opportunities that exist.
Shelter manager Sara Wynveen said staff is concerned with the recent public interest in the welfare of the animals regarding the airport location. Wynveen added that the team takes incredible care of the animals.
“The temporary facility definitely added some challenges that the team has risen to,” Wynveen said. “We have not had to adjust the care of the animals, just the level of service we are able to offer our community.”
The shelter provides what is required by law and will not compromise the care of the animals, so there may be a waitlist.
“COVID has definitely opened our minds to the possibilities for providing service without people having to come to the shelter,” Wynveen said. “We have learned that there are ways to get animals to people and people to animals without necessarily coming to one site.”
Chair Claire Hall said she was in favor of pausing lease negotiations with the city while the county explores other sites, although there are not many properties on the market that fit the needs of the shelter.
The commissioners approved a motion to pause pursuing a lease agreement with the City of Newport for 90 days.
