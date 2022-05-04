Lincoln County recognized May 1-7 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week and May 5 as Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Day in Lincoln County.
Commission Chair Claire Hall read the proclamation during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, April 27. The proclamation declares that good mental health is a key component in a child’s development. Children’s Mental Health Day provides the opportunity to focus on good mental health, while celebrating the accomplishments of children and families affected by mental health concerns.
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, one in five children is diagnosed with a mental health condition. Research has shown that early identification and appropriate treatment of mental health disorders among children and adolescents provide them better opportunities to lead full and productive lives. Children and youth with mental health challenges benefit from access to timely services.
“It is important that children and adolescents, along with their families and communities, learn about warning signs of mental health disorder and where to obtain necessary assistance and treatment,” the proclamation states.
Obtaining a full and accurate diagnosis of a child requires gathering information from diverse sources, including the family, school and others involved with the child.
“This is an opportunity to change perceptions around mental health and children,” said Linda Gray, Health and Human Services Child and Family Services manager. “It’s also the challenge to all of us to recognize children’s uniqueness, rather than the qualities or characteristics associated with their disability, diagnosis or illness.”
Gray said the consequences of not addressing mental health in youth extends into adulthood. The program considers those up to the age of 24 to be considered youth.
“We did not have any completed suicides in 2021,” Gray said. “We’ve already had three since January this year.”
Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day has changed to Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Day so the county can accept that one in five youth experience a mental health disorder, Gray added. Mental health challenges must be met with acceptance and support.
“With everything that has gone on in the last couple of years, and some of the challenges we had, in 2021, the Child and Family Program enrolled 695 children and were able to serve the majority of those,” Gray said.
The commissioners proclaimed May 1-7 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week and May 5 as Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Day.
