Lincoln County has been informed by the Oregon Health Authority that shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine should continue to stabilize and increase over the coming weeks.
Currently, Lincoln County receives at least 1,200 first doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
As of Feb. 25, there have been over 7,500 residents who have started or completed the vaccination process. Public Health expects at least 28,000 residents will want the vaccine. There are currently 10,500 eligible entries on their waitlist that have not had an appointment scheduled. This includes all remaining Phase 1A, educators and adults age 65 and older who became eligible on Sunday.
While there are signs the vaccine allocation will be increasing, if Lincoln County continues to only get 1,200 doses a week, it will take eight to nine weeks to vaccinate everyone currently eligible, public health believes.
The county waitlist does not interact with other vaccination sites, so it is possible that several on the Public Health waitlist have already received the vaccine. Some have scheduled for county clinics but have not yet been removed from the county’s waitlist. The county is working on improving the communication between databases to have a more accurate count in the future.
Public Health knows the sign-up process can be difficult. The county has set up a call center to assist people by phone in English and Spanish. There are limited phone lines in the county system, so callers are experiencing delays or dropped calls.
The county is working on a resolution for this. Calls can also be made to 211 for assistance or to the Samaritan vaccination scheduling assistance line at 855-441-2311. More information can be found on our website at co.lincoln.or.us/covid or by emailing us at LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us
Public Health asks that friends, family and neighbors of eligible people help them sign up for the vaccine. Public Health has an outreach video for partners or the public who want to help people sign up for the vaccine. The video is an hour-long presentation, but the description has links to topics that are of interest to you.
When someone gets on the county waitlist, we will keep their information active until we know they have received a vaccine. Public Health will email those who have signed up directly when there are new clinics open to invite them to sign up for a time and place of their choice. It may take some time as the clinics could fill up quickly, but public health will continue to send notices.
The county waitlist is just one opportunity to get a vaccine. Some other options other than the county clinics are listed below.
State-wide Vaccine Information - to view eligibility requirements and see clinics available around the state.
Linn & Benton County vaccination events through Samaritan Health Services (open to Lincoln County residents).
Safeway Pharmacy - Only open to eligible groups. Located in Newport & Lincoln City
BiMart Pharmacy - Vaccines coming soon. Located in Lincoln City
Costco Pharmacy - Located in Albany, Aloha, Bend, Central Point, Clackamas, Eugene, Hillsboro, Portland, Roseburg, Salem, Tigard, Warrenton, Wilsonville
Salem Health Clinics (State Fairgrounds) - Per Salem health “Vaccine availability is very limited. If no appointments slots appear on MyChart, that means all available appointments have been filled. Please check back on MyChart regularly to see if additional appointments have opened. “
Additional pharmacies will be listed on the website once they have the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.